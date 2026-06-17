Tyson Philpot and Davis Alexander Among CFL Players of the Week
Published on June 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - Wide Receiver Tyson Philpot (no. 2) and quarterback Davis Alexander (no. 3) have been selected as two of the top three players of Week 2 in the Canadian Football League (CFL).
Philpot caught nine of the passes thrown his way for 193 yards and two touchdowns. His 56-yard touchdown reception in the closing moments of the game helped seal the Alouettes' victory over the Argonauts. Through two weeks of action, the 25-year-old leads the CFL in receiving yards, with 269.
Alexander earned his 13th consecutive regular-season victory to begin his career, which extended his CFL record. The 27-year-old completed 30 of 42 passes (71%) for 442 yards and two touchdowns. The American leads the CFL in passing yards (777) and touchdown passes (4) in 2026.
Players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
Canadian Football League Stories from June 16, 2026
- Elks to Honour Dwayne Mandrusiak's 50 Seasons of Service - Edmonton Elks
- Lions Bring Back Playmaker Jermaine Jackson - B.C. Lions
- Harris Headlines Week 2 Players of the Week - CFL
- Tyson Philpot and Davis Alexander Among CFL Players of the Week - Montreal Alouettes
- Elks Add a Pair of Offensive Linemen - Edmonton Elks
- 112th Grey Cup and 2025 Grey Cup Festival Generated More Than $93 Million in Economic Activity Across Canada - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- 112th Grey Cup and 2025 Grey Cup Festival Generated More Than $93 Million in Economic Activity Across Canada - CFL
- All-CFL Kicker Lewis Ward Joins Alouettes - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.