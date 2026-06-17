Tyson Philpot and Davis Alexander Among CFL Players of the Week

Published on June 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Wide Receiver Tyson Philpot (no. 2) and quarterback Davis Alexander (no. 3) have been selected as two of the top three players of Week 2 in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Philpot caught nine of the passes thrown his way for 193 yards and two touchdowns. His 56-yard touchdown reception in the closing moments of the game helped seal the Alouettes' victory over the Argonauts. Through two weeks of action, the 25-year-old leads the CFL in receiving yards, with 269.

Alexander earned his 13th consecutive regular-season victory to begin his career, which extended his CFL record. The 27-year-old completed 30 of 42 passes (71%) for 442 yards and two touchdowns. The American leads the CFL in passing yards (777) and touchdown passes (4) in 2026.

Players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.