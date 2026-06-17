Harris Headlines Week 2 Players of the Week
Published on June 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Trevor Harris, Tyson Philpot and Davis Alexander have been named Week 2 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
TREVOR HARRIS | QB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | BC 27 - SSK 31
30-for-36 (83 percent)
417 passing yards for 10th 400-yard+ game
Three touchdown passes for 25th time in career, including sixth in a season opener
Three passes for 30-yards+, including a 52-yard effort to Kian Schaffer-Baker in the fourth quarter
147.6 efficiency rating
TYSON PHILPOT | REC | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | TOR 30 - MTL 37
Nine receptions on 12 targets (75 per cent)
193 receiving yards (21.4 yard-average) for sixth 100-yard+ game
Two receiving touchdowns to reach 20 in his career, including a 45-yard effort on the opening drive
Three 30-yard+ receptions and one second-down conversion
60 yards after catch
DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | TOR 30 - MTL 37
Career-highs in passes (30) and attempts (42)
Career-high 441 passing yards, surpassing previous best of 350 set in 2025
Three passes for 30-yards+, including a 56-yard effort to Philpot for a major in the fourth quarter
Two TD passes - sixth multiple-TD pass-game of career and second of the season
121.2 efficiency rating
2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - IN REVIEW
W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)
W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)
Canadian Football League Stories from June 16, 2026
- Elks to Honour Dwayne Mandrusiak's 50 Seasons of Service - Edmonton Elks
- Lions Bring Back Playmaker Jermaine Jackson - B.C. Lions
- Harris Headlines Week 2 Players of the Week - CFL
- Tyson Philpot and Davis Alexander Among CFL Players of the Week - Montreal Alouettes
- Elks Add a Pair of Offensive Linemen - Edmonton Elks
- 112th Grey Cup and 2025 Grey Cup Festival Generated More Than $93 Million in Economic Activity Across Canada - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- 112th Grey Cup and 2025 Grey Cup Festival Generated More Than $93 Million in Economic Activity Across Canada - CFL
- All-CFL Kicker Lewis Ward Joins Alouettes - Montreal Alouettes
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