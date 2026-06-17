Lions Bring Back Playmaker Jermaine Jackson

Published on June 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today that American wide receiver/returner Jermaine Jackson has been signed to the practice roster.

Jackson (5'8, 180 lbs)- originally signed with the Leos ahead of 2025 training camp before appearing in four regular season games. In addition to returning seven kickoffs for 146 yards and ten punts for 83 yards, the speedster hauled in nine receptions for 61 yards.

Jackson attended 2026 training camp in Kamloops and appeared in both pre-season contests, recording four receptions for 17 yards.

The Oakland, California native spent 2024 with the New Orleans Saints, earning a promotion to the active roster for four regular season contests.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 16, 2026

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