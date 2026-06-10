BC Lions and Telus Announce Initiative to Plant 20,000 Trees as Part of Touchdown Kelowna Legacy Project

Published on June 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kelowna) - The BC Lions and TELUS announced today a special initiative that will see trees planted in the Okanagan Valley near Kelowna to restore areas impacted by wildfire. As part of the commitment, the Lions are partnering with TELUS Environmental Solutions to plant 20,000 trees in the Kelowna area.

More information can be found here: https://www.bclions.com/trees

"Our franchise is proud to have a footprint across British Columbia, and our commitment to Kelowna further epitomizes this. Touchdown Kelowna will have a lasting impact on both the community and the BC Lions. The planting of these trees is something we are proud to include as part of this special legacy," said Duane Vienneau, President of the BC Lions.

"At TELUS, we believe in good business and doing good go hand-in-hand. Through our partnership with the BC Lions and Touchdown Kelowna, we're thrilled to bring fans together to celebrate the game they love while also giving back to the communities we serve," said Jill Schnarr, Chief Communications & Brand Officer, TELUS.

"As part of our commitment to leverage the power of sport to drive positive change, TELUS and the BC Lions will plant 20,000 trees in the Kelowna region, including one for every fan who attends the June 27th game. This initiative will help restore areas impacted by recent wildfires, building on the 26 million trees TELUS has planted across Canada to date."

Fans can do their part by helping us restore areas of BC impacted by wildfires by purchasing trees today. Use the discount code LIONS to purchase 5 trees for $10 (regular $25) to support reforestation.

Trees can be purchased here: https://nature.telus.com/tree-planting

The Lions are calling Kelowna home for two weeks at the start of the 2026 CFL season. Touchdown Kelowna presented by Okanagan College sees the Lions battle Calgary and Edmonton at Save-On-Foods Field at the Apple Bowl on Saturday, June 27 and Saturday, July 4.

TELUS was also announced as title sponsor for the Touchdown Kelowna Festival, an eight-day extravaganza at and around Waterfront Park featuring live music and activities for fans of all ages.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 10, 2026

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