Arrow Up: 2026 BC Lions Training Camp Documentary Captures the Start of Another Exciting Journey

Published on June 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - With the 2026 regular season kicking off this weekend with a big Western Final rematch in Saskatchewan, the BC Lions are excited to release another edition of Arrow Up.

The training camp episode can be viewed at the club's YouTube page.

Once again, this exclusive, behind the scenes documentary allows fans to take a special peak behind the curtain of training camp in Kamloops and day-to-day construction of the club's roster.

"Our organization has no shortage of exciting and gripping stories, and it's a tribute to our brass for the unlimited access we are given to tell them," said Nik Kowalski, the Lions' Senior Manager of Digital Media and producer of Arrow Up.

"The infusion of new talent to this year's roster combined with the veterans we have chasing that ultimate goal of winning the Grey Cup makes the 2026 Lions a very intriguing story. We look forward to chronicling the entire journey."

This 2026 edition features interviews with the likes of Ryan Rigmaiden, Buck Pierce, and Nathan Rourke, plus the introduction of exciting newcomers in free agent addition Darnell Sankey, and first-round pick Nate Demontagnac, just to name a few.

The first edition of Arrow Up was released in 2022 and every subsequent year following training camp. The documentary has also featured special offseason stories and cinematic game recaps throughout various years.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 8, 2026

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