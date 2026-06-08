Alouettes Sign Quebecer Anthony Vandal

Published on June 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have signed Quebec offensive lineman Anthony Vandal, American receiver Terique Owens and Canadian Kaseem Ferdinand, as well as Canadian defensive lineman Ty Anderson.

Vandal (6'4", 297 lbs.) played a total of 35 games for the Toronto Argonauts in 2024 and 2025. In his first season with the club, he won the Grey Cup. The 28-year-old played for the Université de Sherbrooke's Vert & Or, where he earned a spot on the U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian squad in 2022. The Sorel, Quebec native was selected in the eighth round of the 2023 CFL Draft.

Owens (6'3", 200 lbs.) attended the Alouettes' most recent training camp in Quebec City. He spent two seasons with the Florida Atlantic University Owls (2019-20) before playing three years at Missouri State University (2021-23). In his final season with the Bears, he caught 28 passes for 528 yards and four touchdowns. The 26-year-old also spent time on the San Francisco 49ers' practice roster. The Pleasanton, California native caught a touchdown pass in the 49ers' final preseason game. He is the son of former NFL star Terrell Owens, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ferdinand (5'10", 180 lbs.) was a member of the Alouettes in 2025 following his collegiate career with the Carleton University Ravens. In 2024, he was named a U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian and earned First Team OUA All-Star honours. His father, Denny Ferdinand, played in the CFL with Montreal, Ottawa, and Saskatchewan. In 1983, he rushed for more than 600 yards with the Concordes and was named the East Division's Outstanding Canadian.

Anderson (6'3", 290 lbs.) was drafted in the fourth round, (36th overall) by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2025 CFL Draft. the 23-year-old earned a 2024 Canada West All-Star honours after registering 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for the Alberta Golden Bears in 2024. The Calgary native also participated in the East-West Bowl on the same year.

The Alouettes also announced the release of American wide receiver Zakhari Franklin (Illinois).







Canadian Football League Stories from June 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.