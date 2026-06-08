Made in the Hammer Returns for Second Season, Taking Fans Deeper Inside the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Published on June 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - June 8, 2026 - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats today announced the return of Made in the Hammer, powered by Porter Airlines, for a second season, offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the club's pursuit of a Grey Cup championship during the 2026 Canadian Football League season.

The four-part documentary series will once again take viewers inside the locker room, meeting rooms, and into the community with key players from the team as it chronicles the lives and stories that underpin Tiger-Cats football.

Following a successful debut season in 2025, Made in the Hammer returns with unprecedented access to players, coaches, executives and fans, capturing the defining moments, challenges and triumphs that shape one of the Canadian Football League's most storied franchises.

The first season of the all-access series was widely viewed and gained significant traction on en route to accumulating 38,142 YouTube views, 7,765 watch hours, and a total of 1.622 million social media impressions across all platforms.

"Last season, fans embraced the opportunity to get to know the team from a different perspective and connect with the people behind the helmet," said Kyle Lohnes, Vice President of Partnerships & Retail, Hamilton Sports Group. "We're excited to continue that journey in 2026 by providing even greater access and sharing the stories that make this team and this city unique."

The 2026 season of Made in the Hammer follows the Tiger-Cats as they build on a first-place finish in the East Division and pursue the club's first Grey Cup championship since 1999. Cameras will document the highs and lows of a CFL season, from training camp and the regular season to key moments on and off the field.

As the presenting partner of the series, Porter Airlines once again provides exclusive access to the club's travels throughout the season, offering a unique glimpse into life in the CFL beyond the football field.

Additional details, including premiere dates and episode release schedules, will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Made in the Hammer

Made in the Hammer, powered by Porter Airlines, is the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' original documentary series that provides an all-access look at the organization, its players, coaches, staff and fans. The series explores the people, culture and community that make Tiger-Cats football an integral part of Hamilton and the wider Canadian sports landscape.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 8, 2026

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