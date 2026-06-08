Two Join Blue Bombers Practice Roster

Published on June 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB., June 8, 2026 - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.

Added to practice roster:

Global linebacker Ayo Oyelola (6-0, 223, Nottingham)

American linebacker Dylan Hazen (6-1, 240, Wake Forest)







Canadian Football League Stories from June 8, 2026

Two Join Blue Bombers Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

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