Lions Add American Defensive Lineman Matt Spatny

Published on June 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions today announced the signing of American defensive lineman Matt Spatny to the practice roster.

Spatny (6'2, 250 lbs)- moves north after attending rookie mini-camp with the Seattle Seahawks last month.

In 43 games over four seasons at Lehigh University, Spatny registered 111 total tackles (62 solo, 41 assisted), 34 tackles for a loss, 25.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a pass knockdown.

As a senior, the Ohio native led the squad with 14 tackles for a loss and was second with nine sacks. He capped it off by earning first-team All- Patriot League and an All-American honourable mention by the Associated Press. Spatny was also a Lehigh teammate of current Lion defensive lineman T.J. Burke.

The Lions on Monday also announced the following transaction.

Released from the practice roster:

American defensive lineman Colby Taylor.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 8, 2026

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