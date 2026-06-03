Alouettes Open Season in Hamilton

Published on June 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes are preparing to kick off their season on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium (RDS, TSN, 99.5 Montréal, TSN 690).

Hamilton will no doubt be looking to avenge its 19-16 loss to the Alouettes in last year's East Division Final.

Quarterback Davis Alexander will get the start. After a brief scare during the first preseason game, the American pivot appears to have fully recovered from his injury.

Unfortunately for the Alouettes, starting running back Stevie Scott III will not be in uniform. He suffered a hamstring injury during Tuesday's practice. Second-year running back Travis Theis will take his place as the starter, with support from Shomari Lawrence, who had a strong training camp in Quebec City.

Nate Beauchemin will start at safety. Along with Arthur Hamlin and Jonathan Sutherland, the Alouettes have a strong core at the position.The 23-year-old Beauchemin was limited to 10 games during his rookie season in 2025 because of injuries.

Meanwhile, Sutherland will play his first game in the CFL. The Alouettes have patiently been waiting for the 2023 first-round pick to arrive after his stint in the NFL.

Rookies Decarius Hawthorne and Daniel Wise will see action on the defensive line Thursday. Hawthorne had been on the practice roster since last October before signing a new contract during the offseason.

Wise has plenty of professional experience, having spent time in the NFL.

Veteran Mustafa Johnson will help guide them. Johnson dealt with his share of injuries in 2025, but he appears to be fully healthy and ready to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

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