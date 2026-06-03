Toronto at Hamilton in Week 7 Shifts to 7:30 p.m. Kickoff

Published on June 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release









Toronto Argonauts vs. the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

(Hamilton Tiger-Cats) Toronto Argonauts vs. the Hamilton Tiger-Cats(Hamilton Tiger-Cats)

TORONTO - The Week 7 Canadian Football League (CFL) matchup between the Toronto Argonauts and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, July 18, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The upcoming season will open on June 4 with a rematch of the 2025 Eastern Final as the Montreal Alouettes visit Hamilton. The complete 2026 season schedule is available here.

REVISED WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

Friday, July 17 | BC at EDM | 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 18 | MTL at CGY | 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 18 | TOR at HAM | 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 19 | WPG at OTT | 7 p.m. ET

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

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