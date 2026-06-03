Tiger-Cats Announce Partnership with Forty Creek Whisky to Raise the Bar on Game-Day Experience

Published on June 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today a new three-year partnership with award-winning Forty Creek Whisky, naming the Grimsby-based brand the Official Whisky Partner of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Beginning with the 2026 home opener, the partnership will focus on enhancing the game-day experience at Hamilton Stadium through revitalized fan spaces, expanded pregame entertainment programming and new fan engagement initiatives.

As part of the partnership, Forty Creek will receive branding rights to the Level 3 South East and West concourse bars at Hamilton Stadium and exclusive whisky pouring rights across Bar Rail locations throughout the venue.

"The game-day experience extends far beyond the action on the field and this partnership with Forty Creek allows us to continue building memorable experiences for our fans throughout the stadium," said Kyle Lohnes, Vice President, Partnerships & Retail, Hamilton Sports Group. "As two organizations with deep roots in this region, we're excited to work together to elevate the atmosphere and fan experience surrounding Tiger-Cats football."

The partnership will also see Forty Creek become the presenting partner of the Tiger-Cats Battle of the Bands initiative, supporting pregame music programming at the club's South End Zone stage alongside additional digital and in-stadium fan activations.

Made by Canadians for Canadians, Forty Creek has become one of the country's most recognized whisky brands, earning multiple national and international awards while maintaining deep roots in the Hamilton and Niagara region.

"As our home at the distillery is just down the road in Grimsby, partnering with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was a natural fit for Forty Creek," said Doug Costantini, General Manager, Campari Canada. "There's a deep sense of pride and tradition around Tiger-Cats football, and we're excited to become part of the game-day experience for fans across the region."

The partnership will also include Forty Creek's presenting sponsorship of the club's Whisky Weekend programming, featuring a fan sweepstakes with prizing that includes a distillery tour, exclusive tasting experience, Tiger-Cats game access and branded merchandise.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

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