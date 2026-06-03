Lions Unveil Pacific Frost Uniforms, Drawing Inspiration from Elements That Define British Columbia

Published on June 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The BC Lions today are excited to unveil our Pacific Frost uniform, a new away look to be debuted in the regular season opener next Saturday, June 13 at Saskatchewan.

The exciting and vibrant white jersey will be the club's permanent road design, combining our club's rich history with a major focus on our exciting future as British Columbia's team.

This combination sees the Lions return to a crisp, white road uniform, featuring silver and orange numbers, and the familiar sharp elements of previous away uniforms: metallic silver pants and helmets.

About Pacific Frost

Designed to feel crisp, cold, and unmistakably West Coast, the BC Lions' new away uniform draws inspiration directly from the elements that define British Columbia. The white jersey, metallic silver helmet, and matching silver pants are a tribute to the mountains, snow, rain, and coastal landscapes surrounding the Lower Mainland - a return to the roots of a team named after the iconic Lions peaks overlooking Vancouver. The clean white base reflects the snow and glaciers of BC, while metallic silver accents mirror the cold steel tones of winter skies and mountain terrain. Sharp hints of Lions orange create a striking contrast designed to stand out in hostile environments and bring unmistakable energy onto the road.

The new away look also pays homage to a few key historical milestones, while also ushering in the excitement of a new and vibrant era for the franchise. The Lions enjoyed two of our more memorable Grey Cup victories in silver helmets and pants, while Hall of Famers and Lion legends that include Lui Passaglia, Geroy Simon, Brent Johnson, and the Flutie brothers all shined in silver.

This uniform is built to feel fast, cold, and relentless - a modern interpretation of the elements that shape British Columbia.

Single-game tickets for all BC Lions home games start at $19. The squad returns to Downtown Vancouver on Saturday, July 25 when the Lions host the Toronto Argonauts.

The Summer Series begins with a giant Pool Party on Robson St., free pre-game barbeque and $5 beers ALL GAME LONG.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

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