Stampeders Begin Regular Season on Friday

Published on June 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Presented by Tim Hortons

Week 1

McMahon Stadium

Saturday, June 5

7 p.m. MT

Radio: QR Calgary

TV: TSN (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

Streaming: CFL+ (International)

The Calgary Stampeders begin their 2026 regular season on Friday evening by hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for a West Division clash.

This will be the Red and White's first Week 1 matchup against the Blue and Gold since 2001 and the eighth consecutive season for the Stamps to begin regular-season play in front of their home fans.

Calgary has a 40-35-4 record in opening-week games throughout their franchise history.

In 2025, the Stampeders swept the Bombers in three matchups including two which took place at McMahon Stadium. Another three-game series is on deck this year as the Stamps will be travelling to the Manitoba capital in Weeks 8 and 19.

The recently concluded pre-season slate saw Calgary secure victories over Saskatchewan and Edmonton while Winnipeg was defeated by Saskatchewan and BC.

East Fan Zone fun

Located in the parking lot outside the Stamps Store and Ticket Office, the expanded East Fan Zone will operate from 5 to 7 p.m. Attractions will include custom Stampeder-branded inflatables, face painting and a Tim Hortons beverage truck. From 5 to 6 p.m., two Stamps players will be stationed there to sign autographs.

2001 Grey Cup celebration

A total of 18 alumni of the Stampeders' 2001 Grey Cup-winning team will be in attendance on Friday with multiple in-game mentions to commemorate 25 years since their championship season. The list of returnees joining former offensive lineman and current team president Jay McNeil includes head coach Wally Buono and players Fred Childress, Vince Danielsen and Mark McLouglin.

Year of the Horse acknowledgments

The Stamps will be kicking off their Year of the Horse festivities for the 2026 season.

Halftime entertainment

Members the 2001 Grey Cup squad will be honoured at halftime along with staff members and Outriders from the same title season.

Stampede Bowl halftime announcement

The halftime performer of the Stampede Bowl on July 2 vs Toronto will be announced during the game.

113th Grey Cup song

A teaser of the official song for the 113th Grey Cup will be unveiled for the very first time.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

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