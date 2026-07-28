McAllister Receives CFL Player of the Week Honours

Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders running back Tyreik McAllister has been named a Canadian Football League Week 8 Player of the Week for his record-setting outing.

McAllister became the first player in league history to score a rushing, receiving and kick-return touchdown in the same game when he did so in the Stamps' victory over Winnipeg last Friday at Princess Auto Stadium. Each of his three scores came in the first half of play.

The South Carolina native and Charleston alumnus finished with 318 all-purpose yards which came via one missed field goal (118 yards), four kickoff returns (79), two receptions (62), three punt returns (42) and one carry (17).

This season, McAllister has racked up 1,252 all-purpose yards to go along with five touchdowns. He also scored on a 120-yard missed field goal-return in Week 3 vs Saskatchewan and a 90-yard punt return in Week 4 at BC.

The three Player of the Week selections are made by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics and Content departments.

Stampeders' Player of the Week honours in 2026

Week 5: Vernon Adams Jr.

Week 7: Dedrick Mills

Week 8: Tyreik McAllister







Canadian Football League Stories from July 28, 2026

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