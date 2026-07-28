McAllister Receives CFL Player of the Week Honours
Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
Calgary Stampeders running back Tyreik McAllister has been named a Canadian Football League Week 8 Player of the Week for his record-setting outing.
McAllister became the first player in league history to score a rushing, receiving and kick-return touchdown in the same game when he did so in the Stamps' victory over Winnipeg last Friday at Princess Auto Stadium. Each of his three scores came in the first half of play.
The South Carolina native and Charleston alumnus finished with 318 all-purpose yards which came via one missed field goal (118 yards), four kickoff returns (79), two receptions (62), three punt returns (42) and one carry (17).
This season, McAllister has racked up 1,252 all-purpose yards to go along with five touchdowns. He also scored on a 120-yard missed field goal-return in Week 3 vs Saskatchewan and a 90-yard punt return in Week 4 at BC.
The three Player of the Week selections are made by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics and Content departments.
Stampeders' Player of the Week honours in 2026
Week 5: Vernon Adams Jr.
Week 7: Dedrick Mills
Week 8: Tyreik McAllister
Canadian Football League Stories from July 28, 2026
- Lions Bring Back OL Christian Olmstead to Practice Roster - B.C. Lions
- Travis Theis Named Among CFL Top Performers of the Week - Montreal Alouettes
- McAllister Receives CFL Player of the Week Honours - Calgary Stampeders
- Fajardo Headlines Week 8 Players of the Week - CFL
- Former Rough Rider Jim Evenson to be Inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Legendary EE Coach Frank 'Pop' Ivy to be Inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame - Edmonton Elks
- Stampeders Ink OL Ashmore - Calgary Stampeders
- Evenson and Ivy Round out Cfhof Class of 2026 - CFL
- Legendary Lions Running Back Jim Evenson to Enter Canadian Football Hall of Fame - B.C. Lions
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