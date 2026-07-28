Stampeders Ink OL Ashmore
Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Brad Ashmore.
Brad Ashmore
#63
Offensive lineman
College: Vanderbilt
Height: 6.05
Weight: 294
Born: June 5, 2002
Birthplace: Neptune Beach, FL
American
Ashmore attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League's Miami Dolphins in 2024 before signing with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League. He started 35 times in 39 games across the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Ashmore played four seasons (2020-23) at Vanderbilt and made 37 starts in 40 games. As a senior, he started all 12 games at right tackle and served as a team captain. Ashmore played exclusively at right guard in his junior year and did not allow a sack while being flagged on just three occasions. He also played right tackle as a sophomore and allowed just four sacks over 773 snaps.
In other transactions, the Stampeders have released National offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla and National receiver Vyshonne Janusas.
Jack-Kurdyla suited up twice this season and spent five games on the reserve roster. He made nine appearances for the Stamps in 2025 after spending four years with Edmonton.
Janusas started the first two games this season before being placed on the practice roster. He was selected in the fifth round (38th overall) of the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft and made four receptions for 18 yards in 12 career outings.
Canadian Football League Stories from July 28, 2026
- Travis Theis Named Among CFL Top Performers of the Week - Montreal Alouettes
- McAllister Receives CFL Player of the Week Honours - Calgary Stampeders
- Fajardo Headlines Week 8 Players of the Week - CFL
- Former Rough Rider Jim Evenson to be Inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Legendary EE Coach Frank 'Pop' Ivy to be Inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame - Edmonton Elks
- Stampeders Ink OL Ashmore - Calgary Stampeders
- Evenson and Ivy Round out Cfhof Class of 2026 - CFL
- Legendary Lions Running Back Jim Evenson to Enter Canadian Football Hall of Fame - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.