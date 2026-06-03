Demery, Jibunor and Meyer Fined for Actions in Preseason
Published on June 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued three fines from the preseason.
Calgary offensive lineman D'Antne Demery has been fined for striking Saskatchewan defensive lineman Desmond Evans on May 18.
Edmonton defensive lineman Richard Jibunor has been fined for delivering a low hit on Calgary quarterback Ben Wooldridge on May 29.
Edmonton defensive lineman Gavin Meyer has been fined for unnecessary roughness against Calgary kicker Dawson Hodge on May 29.
Per CFL policy, the league does not announce:
Amounts of player fines
Discipline related to dress code violations
Discipline involving teams or staff
Discipline involving players who have been released
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