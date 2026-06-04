Double Blue Sign Global WR Michael Buckley
Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have signed Global WR Michael Buckley.
Buckley (6'0"/179lbs) played 18 games across five seasons at the University of New Mexico (2021-2025). The Cabo San Lucas, Mexico native caught 15 passes for 176 yards for the Lobos.
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