Double Blue Sign Global WR Michael Buckley

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have signed Global WR Michael Buckley.

Buckley (6'0"/179lbs) played 18 games across five seasons at the University of New Mexico (2021-2025). The Cabo San Lucas, Mexico native caught 15 passes for 176 yards for the Lobos.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 4, 2026

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