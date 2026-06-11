2025 Championship Celebration: Game Day at a Glance

Published on June 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







We're champs forever.

The now-familiar refrain from Trevor Harris after winning the 112th Grey Cup Championship will echo throughout Mosaic Stadium as we unveil our Championship Banner in a moment Rider Nation will remember for years to come.

The Week 2 matchup against the B.C. Lions is set for 5 p.m., but fans will want to be in their seats early to soak in every second of a pregame celebration packed with highlights and memories from the championship run before we officially turn the page and kickoff the 2026 season.

The celebration starts well before the gates open with our new Security Building Supplies Riderland Park. Help us Tackle Hunger by bringing cash or non-perishable food donations. Purolator will have the Grey Cup on site from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., giving fans the chance to snap a photo with the Cup while helping fight food insecurity across our province. Donation bins will be located throughout the park and at each gate, while Purolator volunteers will be collecting donations around the concourse.

And speaking of Security Building Supplies Riderland Park, this re-imagined pre-game festival will be packed with entertainment for fans of all ages. This week, enjoy a live DJ, inflatables, face painting, autograph signings, photos with the Grey Cup presented by Purolator, and a performance from Regina's own Black Tea. You might recognize the three-piece rock band from their hit song Living Easy, which climbed to No. 13 on the Billboard Canadian Rock charts.

Just steps away, an exciting new game-day tradition is set to debut: the Coors Light® Tailgate. Open to the public by foot and located south of the Brandt Centre, the Coors Light® Tailgate will come alive with all the sights, sounds and smells (grilled hot dogs, anyone?) associated with tailgating! Tailgate passholders can bring their own food and beverages in accordance with event regulations, but the space isn't just for passholders. All fans are invited to wander through and take in what promises to be a vibrant pregame atmosphere. Nearby, a beer garden opening three hours before kickoff offers the perfect gathering place for fans looking for the tailgate experience without the need for a vehicle, lawn chairs or the rest of the tailgate setup.

Adding even more excitement to the banner unveiling, two Harvard II from 2 Canadian Forces Flying Training School, 15 Wing Moose Jaw will flyover Mosaic Stadium just before kickoff. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

The halftime show features the Engelheim Minor Football Showcase which shows off our local football talent, featuring a youth flag football game. For many kids, this is where the football journey begins, and you may get your very first glimpse of a future Saskatchewan Roughrider!

And in the third quarter, don't miss the opportunity to meet 2025 Champions Jorgen Hus and Mitch Picton for an autograph signing at Pepsi Gate 2.

The fun doesn't end there! Fans are invited on the field post-game to experience Mosaic from the players' point of view. So, round up your crew, wear your green with pride, and make memories with the whole family this Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

Beat the post-game thirst! Those exiting through Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3 can grab a complimentary Bubly on their way out after the game.

Looking for a special memento from the game? Head to the Rider Store, where 112th Grey Cup Championship flags are 40% off as this week's game-day deal. Show your Rider pride by displaying the championship flag at home!

Two great games, one great price: The Watermelon Pack is still available in the lead up to the home opener! Celebrate the two most thrilling games of the year: the 2025 Championship Celebration presented by Purolator and the 61st Labour Day Classic presented by The Mosaic Company. The Watermelon Pack includes a ticket to both games starting at just $80 plus tax. Along with your seat at the Championship Celebration, you secure your place at our hottest game of the year.

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium. We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial video here and have a full FAQ and written tutorial at Riderville.com, just in case!

In transit? Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including Southland Mall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Please do NOT bring Purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children, can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller. More details on the clear bag policy can be found here.

Come to the game early for our Happy Hour special, which will apply exclusively to 355-millilitre cans of Coors Light, Pilsner and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour, starting 90 minutes before kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down the $6 Happy Hour all through the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south-end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, Sports Cage Lounge or within premium areas.

However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $6 beer at Security Building Supplies Riderland Park and the beer garden located near the Coors Light® Tailgate, starting three hours before kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Bike Valet! Whether you arrive at the stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available! The bike valet opens at 3:00 p.m. on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that is monitored throughout its hours of operation. Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the South-East corner of Confederation Park.

Water Bottle Refill! Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Water bottle refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron.

Week 1

The banner may be going up, but this team isn't looking back for long. The defending Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders return to Mosaic Stadium to celebrate the unforgettable 2025 title before setting their sights on another championship run. As the Green and White welcome the B.C. Lions for the 2025 Championship Celebration presented by Purolator, they'll be counting on Rider Nation to bring the energy.

The team will look to continue a strong trend in season openers, having won each of their last five regular-season opening games. Historically, the Riders have also enjoyed success against the B.C. Lions to start a season, holding a 9-4 record in opening matchups between the two clubs. Saskatchewan is also a perfect 4-0 in season openers when entering the year as the defending Grey Cup champions.

Offensively, receiver Samuel Emilus returns after a standout performance in last season's opener against Ottawa. The 2025 Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian hauled in eight receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown in that game, setting the tone for another strong campaign. Fellow receiver KeeSean Johnson is coming off an All-CFL season in 2025 after leading the league with 39 second-down receptions, further strengthening one of the CFL's most dangerous receiving corps.

Defensively, middle linebacker Jameer Thurman made an immediate impact in last season's opener, recording a career-high 10 defensive tackles in a regular-season game while adding a sack. His performance helped anchor a Riders defence that will once again be counted on to set the standard in 2026.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 11, 2026

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