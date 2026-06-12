Home Opener Set for Friday Night

Published on June 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes are set to kick off their home schedule on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium (RDS, 99.5 Montreal, TSN 690, CFL+) against the Toronto Argonauts.

Jason Maas' squad is coming off a 30-27 season-opening victory in Hamilton last Thursday.

As for Toronto, Mike Miller's team begins its 2026 campaign after enjoying a

bye week in Week 1.

Quarterback Davis Alexander will be looking to earn his 13th consecutive victory to start a CFL career, which would extend his own league record.

Unfortunately for the Alouettes, centre Justin Lawrence and receiver Cole Spieker will both be unavailable after suffering injuries in last Thursday's game in Hamilton.

Players to Watch... Fullback Marco Dubois is expected to see increased playing time following Spieker's injury. The Quebec native delivered a strong performance in the season opener and will be counted on again this week.

Receiver Tyler Snead will look to build on his outstanding start to the season. In the Alouettes' victory last week, he caught nine passes for 163 yards.

Changes on the Offensive Line Offensive lineman Cyrille Hogan-Saindon will start at centre to compensate for the loss of Lawrence. Meanwhile, newcomer Braydon Noll will make his first appearance in an Alouettes uniform.

Defensive Reinforcements On defense, defensive back Don Callis will make his season debut, as will linebacker Donovan Manuel.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 11, 2026

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