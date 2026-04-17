RedBlacks Sign National Kicker Brett Lauther

Published on April 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transaction today:

SIGNED:

National kicker Brett Lauther

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1990-11-04

HOMETOWN: Truro, NS | SCHOOL: Saint Mary's

Lauther has played in 118 games over eight seasons in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018-25) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013). The Truro, Nova Scotia, native appeared in 16 games for the Riders last season, converting 39 of his 54 field goal attempts (72.2%), with a long from 59 yards, while also handling kickoff duties, registering 64 for 4,157 yards (65 avg). For his career, Lauther has converted 301 of 370 field goals (81.4%) with a career-long of 59 yards. Over his time in Saskatchewan, Lauther went 10 for 10 on game-winning field goal attempts, a total that ranks second in Riders' franchise history.

The Saint Mary's product was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the seventh round, 53rd overall in the 2013 CFL Draft. In addition to his time in Saskatchewan and Hamilton, Lauther also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts (2015) and Edmonton (2017). He is a Grey Cup champion (2025), a CFL West All-Star (2018) and earned the Tom Pate Memorial Award, which is presented on an annual basis by the CFL Players Association to the player who demonstrates supreme sportsmanship and exemplary contributions to his team and community.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.