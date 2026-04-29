RedBlacks 2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - Single game tickets for the 2026 Ottawa REDBLACKS season at TD Place are on sale now.
A new season is here. A new energy. A team with something to prove.
It all begins on Saturday, June 6, as the REDBLACKS Kick-Off in the Capital against the Edmonton Elks. From the moment gates open, TD Place will come alive with pre-game happy hour, live entertainment, and a post-game fireworks show, setting the tone for a summer built around football, community, and unforgettable nights in the city.
Fans can expect a full slate of promotional games and experiences throughout the summer and fall, including marquee moments like the Whiteout, Legacy Game, and Football x Fútbol.
Off the field, new elements like enhanced Gate 1 pre-game energy and fan-favourite offerings like the $5 Fan First menu and $6 Friday drinks help shape a game day experience built for everyone.
Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026
- RedBlacks 2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Ottawa RedBlacks
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- Riders Select Eight Talented Canadians in 2026 CFL Draft - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Alouettes Select Montrealer Rohan Jones with Their First Pick - Montreal Alouettes
- RedBlacks Select Seven Players in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Edmonton Elks Select Nine in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft - Edmonton Elks
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