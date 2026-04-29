RedBlacks 2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - Single game tickets for the 2026 Ottawa REDBLACKS season at TD Place are on sale now.

A new season is here. A new energy. A team with something to prove.

It all begins on Saturday, June 6, as the REDBLACKS Kick-Off in the Capital against the Edmonton Elks. From the moment gates open, TD Place will come alive with pre-game happy hour, live entertainment, and a post-game fireworks show, setting the tone for a summer built around football, community, and unforgettable nights in the city.

Fans can expect a full slate of promotional games and experiences throughout the summer and fall, including marquee moments like the Whiteout, Legacy Game, and Football x Fútbol.

Off the field, new elements like enhanced Gate 1 pre-game energy and fan-favourite offerings like the $5 Fan First menu and $6 Friday drinks help shape a game day experience built for everyone.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.