Tiger-Cats Select Two Punters in 2026 CFL Global Draft

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - April 29, 2026 - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have selected two players in Wednesday's 2026 CFL Global Draft.

Nick Haberer (P - Vanderbilt) - 1st round, 5th overall

Mitch McCarthy (P - Indiana) - 2nd round, 14th overall

Haberer, 25, most recently spent the 2025-26 season at Vanderbilt, appearing in 13 games and registering 26 punts for 1,219 yards, averaging 46.9 yards per punt with a long of 59 yards. The 6-5, 227-pound native of Sunshine Coast, Australia, previously played four seasons at Washington State (2021-25), appearing in 42 games and recording 172 punts for 7,376 yards, averaging 42.9 yards per punt with a career long of 62 yards.

McCarthy, 28, played the 2025 season at Indiana, appearing in 14 games and recording 37 punts for 1,541 yards, averaging 41.6 yards per punt with a long of 55 yards, helping the program to a national championship. The 6-5, 233-pound native of Melbourne, Australia, previously spent time at UCF (2022-25), appearing in 37 games and registering 115 punts with a 43.0-yard average and a career long of 64 yards.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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