Tiger-Cats Set for New Era as CFL Introduces Summer-Focused Schedule and Expanded Playoffs in 2027

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be part of a new era of Canadian football beginning in 2027, as the Canadian Football League introduces a revised schedule and expanded playoff format designed to build the season around summer long weekends and increase late-season stakes.

The updated structure, announced Tuesday in partnership with the CFL Players' Association, will see the regular season kick off on Victoria Day Weekend and feature an expanded eight-game playoff format across three rounds, culminating in the Grey Cup.

"This is an exciting day for our fans and for the CFL as we embrace innovative ways to move our great league forward," said Scott Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, Hamilton Sports Group.

"Kicking off the CFL season on Victoria Day Weekend in 2027 and beyond will create a destination event to open the year, while the expanded playoff format will bring more meaningful elimination games and further emphasise the importance of regular-season performance for playoff seeding, building greater drama throughout the CFL season."

Below is the full release from the Canadian Football League.

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has finalized updates to the season schedule and reached an agreement with the CFL Players' Association (CFLPA) on a refreshed playoff format beginning in 2027.

The season will shift to begin Victoria Day Weekend, anchoring the start of each new CFL campaign with an iconic Canadian holiday and the unofficial start of summer. From May to Thanksgiving, long weekends will serve as defining moments in the regular season, creating new tentpole CFL traditions in addition to the league's legendary Labour Day Weekend games. The new start to the season also means the postseason will conclude earlier in the fall, taking full advantage of warmer weather for fans in attendance and providing prime playing conditions for CFL stars to showcase their skills.

"All summer long, the CFL will be front and centre - exactly where it belongs. We're establishing CFL Long Weekends, from Victoria Day to Thanksgiving, to create can't-miss events for fans in the stadium and those watching at home," said Commissioner Stewart Johnston.

The roar of the season reaches a crescendo with a major update to the postseason. Four additional playoff games amp up late-season intrigue as teams battle for all-important playoff positioning. Finishing Top-2 in the divisions guarantees at least two playoff games. Postseason re-seeding - regardless of division - and two victories being required to advance to the championship introduces the possibility of postseason rematches, and new playoff and Grey Cup clashes.

"More games. More drama. More entertainment. That was the mission and that's exactly what this format will deliver," added the Commissioner. "We're raising the stakes so every game carries real consequences - more teams in the hunt, right to the end."

The league worked closely with the CFLPA to integrate the new structure into the existing Collective Bargaining Agreement.

"This proposal sparked important and productive discussions, with a clear focus on ensuring our members benefit from any changes," said CFLPA Executive Director David Mackie. "It represents a meaningful step forward that supports both player compensation and the continued growth and excitement of the league, while reinforcing a framework where players share in that growth."

2027 KEY DATES

CFL Invitational Combine | February 26

CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness | Week of March 15

CFL Canadian Draft | April 13

CFL Global Draft | April 14

Rookie Camp Opens | April 21

Training Camp Opens | April 24

Week 1 | Victoria Day Weekend

Week 6 | Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day/Fête nationale du Québec (Que.)

Week 7 | Canada Day Weekend

Week 11 | August Long Weekend (Civic Holiday)

Week 16 | Labour Day Weekend

Week 21 | Thanksgiving Weekend

Playoffs

Round One - Division Showdowns and Play-In Games | October 15-16

Round Two - Elimination Games | October 23

Round Three - Grey Cup Semi-Finals | October 30

114th Grey Cup - November 7

NEW PLAYOFF FORMAT

ROUND ONE - TWO DIVISION SHOWDOWNS AND TWO PLAY-IN GAMES

Division Showdown: The first- and second-place teams in each division face off. Winners earn a bye to Round Three (Grey Cup Semi-Finals) with home-field advantage; losers move on to Round Two (Elimination Games).

Play-In Games: Teams finishing outside the Top-2 in each division are seeded Nos. 5-8, with No. 9 eliminated from playoff contention. The Play-In Games will see No. 5 host No. 8, and No. 6 host No. 7. Winners advance to Round Two, while losers are eliminated.

ROUND TWO - ELIMINATION GAMES

Division Showdown losers host Play-In Game winners with matchups based on regular-season records. Winners advance to Round Three (Grey Cup Semi-Finals) and losers are eliminated.

ROUND THREE - GREY CUP SEMI-FINALS

Division Showdown winners host Elimination Game winners with matchups based on regular-season record. Victors advance to the Grey Cup.

GREY CUP CHAMPIONSHIP







Canadian Football League Stories from April 28, 2026

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