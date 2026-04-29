Riders Select Defensive Back Malcolm Bell 9th Overall in the CFL Draft

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected defensive back Malcolm Bellfrom Michigan State with the ninth overall selection ofthe 2026 CFL Canadian Draft.

Bell (6'2-188) played in 12 games, making 11 starts, as a senior with Michigan State earning career-highs in tackles (49) and tackles for loss (5), while also posting a team-high six pass breakups and adding one sack. The Montreal native lined up for a career-high 717 snaps at cornerback, the most on the team, and was the Spartans' highest graded defender, per Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 79.3. He recently accepted an invite to attend rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns.

Prior to transferring to Michigan State, Bell played four collegiate seasons (2021-24) at the University of Connecticut, suiting up for 33 games and 20 starts. He registered 94 tackles as a Huskie, including five for a loss, alongside 13 pass breakups and one forced fumble.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 28, 2026

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