Riders Sign All-American Defensive Tackle Thor Griffith

Published on April 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Thor Griffith.

Griffith (6'2-290) spent his senior season (2024) at Louisville, suiting up for 13 games as a Cardinal. He registered 20 defensive tackles, including five tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble. He went on to sign with the Seattle Seahawks in July of 2025.

Prior to transferring to Louisville, Griffith played three collegiate seasons at Harvard (2021-23). He tallied 132 tackles, including 34 for a loss, 14 sacks and two forced fumbles over 30 games played. In 2023, the New Hampshire native was named All-American Second Team, a Buck Buchanan Award Finalist (given to the top defensive player in the FCS), FCS Football Central Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year and his second straight All-Ivy League First Team Recognition.

A standout for the Crimson from the start of his collegiate career, Griffith played all ten games as a freshman and was named a Jerry Rice Award Finalist (given to the top freshman in the country) and an All-American after earning 31 defensive tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 27, 2026

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