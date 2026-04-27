Lions Embark on CFL Canadian and Global Drafts this Week

Published on April 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The roster building never stops. And this week, the BC Lions are set to add to their prospect pool with the CFL Canadian Draft on Tuesday and Global Draft on Wednesday.

**General manager Ryan Rigmaiden will be available in the TELUS Media Centre- 10605 City Parkway, Surrey- at 11:30 am on Wednesday to recap all of the activity.

The Lions hold the following selections in both drafts:

Canadian Draft- Tuesday at 4:00 pm PT

Round 1, 7th overall.

Round 2, 15th overall. *

Round 4, 36th overall.

Round 5, 45th overall.

Round 6, 54th overall.

Round 7, 63rd overall.

Round 8, 72nd overall.

The first two rounds of Tuesday's Canadian Draft can be viewed on TSN, while rounds 3-8 can be streamed on TSN+.

*As part of the trade for Vernon Adams Jr. on November 26, 2024, the Lions and Calgary Stampeders exchanged 2026 draft picks. Calgary holds the Lions' round 3 selection (27th overall).

The Lions' original round 2 selection (16th overall) belongs to the Toronto Argonauts as part of a trade that sent Dejon Allen to BC on January 6, 2025.

Global Draft- Wednesday at 10:00 am PT

Round 1, 7th overall.

Round 2, 16th overall.

Media and fans can follow our Draft Central page for up to the minute information.

BC Lions Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort and City of Kamloops begins on Wednesday, May 6 when first-year Lions and quarterbacks report for mini-camp at Hillside Stadium.

Veterans report to Kamloops on Saturday, May 10 with the first full practice on Sunday, May 11. The full schedule will be unveiled later this week.







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