Alouettes Add American Running Back, Offensive Lineman

Published on April 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have signed running back Jeffery Pittman and offensive lineman Blake Bustard to a two-year contract (2026, 2027). Both Americans played for Southern Mississippi University.

Pittman (6'1", 215 lbs.) began his career with the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2023 before joining the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles two years later.

In 2025, the native of Taylorsville, Mississippi appeared in 11 games, rushing for 705 yards on 156 carries and scoring eight touchdowns. The 23-year-old also caught 24 passes for 105 yards.

Bustard 6'7", 317 lbs. began his career with Wayne State University, earning a spot on the All-Academic GLIAC team in 2023 and receiving an honorable mention on the Hansen Football All-American team a year earlier. The 24-year-old then transferred to Eastern Michigan University in 2024, where he played nine games. A year later, the Muskegon, Michigan native moved on to the University of Southern Mississippi in 2025, appearing in ten games.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 27, 2026

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