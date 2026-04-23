New for 2026 and Individual Tickets Available this Friday

Published on April 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montréal - The Montreal Alouettes training camp will get underway in May, and the club is already in "preparation mode." For the 2026 season, several new features are coming to Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Home Opener (June 12)

The Alouettes will kick off their home opener on Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m. ET hosting the Toronto Argonauts. After almost seven months, the Alouettes are finally back on the field ready for another exciting run to the Grey Cup!

Friday Night Games (June 12, September 4)

At these games, beer will be available for just $5 in the biergarden (format 355 mL) - the perfect way to kick off the evening! From the start of the weekend, the Stadium will come alive amid an absolutely electric atmosphere, fueled by the energy from the fans and the excitement on the field!

Back-to-School Game (September 4)

The Back-to-School Game is set to bring the energy to a whole new level! For this special matchup against the B.C. Lions, students will enjoy exclusive pricing to celebrate the back-to-school season. In the lively biergarden, beer will be available for only $5 (format 355 mL) - the perfect way to toast to the occasion and enjoy the game-day atmosphere. Get ready for an exciting evening, great vibes, and amazing football action! The halftime will feature a world-renowned DJ.

Sunday Football (June 28, July 26)

Sunday Football is turning into a full-on celebration! In the pre-game tailgate area, hot dogs will be available for $3 - an ideal way to enjoy a tasty treat without holding back. Get ready to indulge... food lovers will truly feast on! For the first Sunday of the year, the Canadian flag football team will be in action at halftime! The group "Legends of Rock" will be performing between the two halves on July 26... Rock fans, be warned!

Family Days on Saturday (July 11, August 8, October 3)

Family Days on Saturdays are bigger and more fun than ever! This season, the Alouettes are rolling out the ultimate family deal: for every regular priced adult ticket, you can purchase a child's ticket for $10. It's the perfect chance to bring the whole crew, soak up the game-day excitement, and enjoy unforgettable memories together! On July 11, there will be a BMX show, where the daredevils on wheels will perform jaw-dropping stunts!

Alumni Tribute (August 20)

With the Ottawa Redblacks in town, the Alouettes will celebrate an important milestone: the 80th anniversary of the franchise! The special celebration will feature several former players, returning to Montreal for this historic event.

Thanksgiving Game (October 12)

Get ready for a Thanksgiving tradition like no other! On Monday, October 12 at 1:00 p.m., the Saskatchewan Roughriders return to Montreal for a highly anticipated rematch of the last Grey Cup. Expect a festive holiday atmosphere, big-time football, and plenty of excitement as the Alouettes take the field for a showdown you won't want to miss!

What's New in 2026...

Students now have THEIR section - a true beating heart ready to ignite the stadium and crank up the atmosphere a notch! That's not all, the family zone is expanding to welcome even more kids and their parents, to create a festive setting where every game becomes a once-in-a-lifetime experience. And to get closer to the action than ever, brand-new premium seats are making their debut: located right beside the players' benches on both sides of the field, they put you right in the action. This season, spectators will enjoy an upgraded sound system, which will enhance the overall fan experience!

Individual ticket sales begin on Friday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans are encouraged to reserve early to secure the best available seats.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 23, 2026

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