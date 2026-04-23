Stamps to Welcome Dinos' David Jordan as Part of CFL's QB Internship Program

Published on April 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders will host quarterback David Jordan from the University of Calgary Dinos as a participant of the team's 2026 rookie camp and training camp.

Jordan spent his first season with the Dinos in 2025, playing in eight games.

Before arriving at the U of C, Jordan played at Florida A&M where he was coached by former Stamps quarterback and Canadian Football Hall of Fame member Henry Burris.

Jordan attended Birmingham High School in Los Angeles before suiting up for West Los Angeles College.

In past years, collegiate quarterbacks to practice with the Stamps ahead of the regular season as part of the QB Internship include Marshall Ferguson (2013), Andrew Buckley (2014), Dante Djan (2015), Brett Hunchak (2016), Chris Merchant (2017), Adam Sinagra (2018), Mason Nyhus (2019), Matteo Spoletini (2022), Silas Fagnan (2023), Danny Skelton (2024) and Cohen Wright (2025).

Calgary's rookie camp starts May 6 with main training camp beginning May 10.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 23, 2026

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