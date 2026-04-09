Stampeders Sign Duo of Defensive Backs

Published on April 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive backs Zy Alexander and Jordan Polk.

Zy Alexander

Defensive back

College: Louisiana State

Height: 6.01

Weight: 187

Born: Nov. 26, 2001

Birthplace: Loreauville, LA

American

In college, Alexander played two years at Louisiana State (2023-24) after transferring from Southeastern Louisiana. Across the two schools, he made 46 starts over 50 games with 174 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss, 23 pass breakups, 13 interceptions including two returned for touchdowns, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack. He was first-team all-Southland Conference at Southeastern Louisiana in 2021 and 2022.

Alexander was previously with the National Football League's Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills as well as the United Football League's Houston Gamblers.

Jordan Polk

Defensive back

College: Texas State

Height: 5.11

Weight: 189

Born: Feb. 2, 2001

Birthplace: Grand Prairie, TX

American

Polk played his senior season at Texas State in 2024 when he was an all-Sun Belt Conference honourable mention. He spent the previous three years at East Texas A&M (now Texas A&M-Commerce). Across his collegiate career, Polk appeared in 39 games and made 26 starts. He totalled 141 tackles including 12.5 tackles for loss, 15 passes defended, two interceptions, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five sacks.

In 2025, he signed with the New England Patriots of the NFL before spending time earlier this year with the Louisville Kings of the UFL.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 9, 2026

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