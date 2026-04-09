Blue Bombers Add Receiver

Published on April 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American wide receiver Christian Fredericksen.

Fredericksen (6-3, 208, Idaho State; born: February 8, 2002, in Rigby, ID.) joins the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with Idaho State (2020-2024).

In his collegiate career, Fredericksen totalled 148 receptions for 2,071 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 14.0 yards per catch.

In his 2024 season, Fredericksen recorded 66 receptions for 915 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 13.9 yards per catch and was named First Team All Big-Sky Conference. He averaged 6.1 receptions and 85.1 receiving yards per game.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 9, 2026

Blue Bombers Add Receiver - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.