Blue Bombers Name Lee Hull Receivers Coach

Published on April 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce today the hiring of Lee Hull as the Club's receivers coach.

Hull, a former receiver who played for the Blue Bombers from 1990-92 and caught a touchdown reception in the 1990 Grey Cup championship, returns to Winnipeg after a long coaching career in the United States.

The 60-year-old New Jersey product has NCAA head coaching experience with Morgan State (2014-15) and Delaware State (2023-24) and served as the offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Wagner College (2019) and the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Howard University (2020-22).

He was named the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) Coach of the Year in 2014 while at Morgan State.

Previously, he served as the receivers coach with the Indianapolis Colts (2016), the University of Maryland (2008-13), Oregon State (2003-07) and at his alma mater, Holy Cross (1998-2002). He began his coaching career at the high school level in 1992.

Hull played in 18 games over three years for the Blue Bombers as a receiver and kick returner. He enjoyed his best season with the club in his rookie season, 1990, when he finished with 33 receptions for 464 yards in the Grey Cup championship season. He finished his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 1992.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 13, 2026

Blue Bombers Name Lee Hull Receivers Coach - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

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