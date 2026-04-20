Adam Bighill Retires as a Blue Bomber

Published on April 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the signing of Adam Bighill to a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a member of the football club.

Bighill, 37, spent six of his 13 Canadian Football League seasons with the Blue Bombers (2018-24) and played his final game as a member of the Calgary Stampeders last year.

Bighill was part of two Grey Cup championship teams in Winnipeg, winning in 2019 and 2021. Ninety-four of his career 199 regular season games were with the Blue Bombers. He also appeared in 99 games as a member of the B.C. Lions (2011-16) and six last season with the Stampeders while spending parts of 2017-18 with the New Orleans Saints.

A dominant force on the field at the middle linebacker position and a vocal leader in the locker room, Bighill was named a CFL All-Star six times, including in 2018 and 2021 with the Blue Bombers and was the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player three times, twice with Winnipeg in 2018 and 2021.

Bighill was named the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Player in 2018 and the club's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2018 and 2021. He ranks second all-time in franchise history in defensive tackles with 430 behind Greg Battle (587) and sixth on the CFL's career tackles list with 951.

After an outstanding collegiate career at Central Washington, Bighill first turned pro with the Lions in 2011 and was part of B.C.'s Grey Cup championship team that season.

Bighill and his family continue to live in Winnipeg.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.