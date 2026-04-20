RedBlacks Announce Transactions April 20

Published on April 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

American defensive back Marcus Barnes

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-12-22

HOMETOWN: Jeannette, PA | SCHOOL: William & Mary

Barnes played in 47 games over six seasons at William & Mary (2019-24), registering 214 total tackles, two tackles for loss, nine interceptions, 24 passes defended and four forced fumbles. The Jeannette, Pennsylvania native earned Second Team All-CAA honours in 2024, after posting career highs in tackles (69), interceptions (four) and passes defended (11). His father Johnnie played four seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

American linebacker K.J. Cloyd

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-02-19

HOMETOWN: Columbia, MS | SCHOOL: Miami

Cloyd spent time in the NFL with the New York Giants (2024, 25) and Denver Broncos (2025) after signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent. The Columbia, Mississippi native finished his collegiate career at Miami, where he played 13 games in his lone season with the Hurricanes (2023) registering 44 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup. Cloyd began his collegiate career at Louisville where he played 36 games over his three seasons (2020-22), posting 39 total tackles, .5 tackles for loss, two passes defended and one fumble recovery.

American defensive back Russell Dandy

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 175 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-04-28

HOMETOWN: Hinesville, GA | SCHOOL: Eastern Illinois

Dandy spent parts of the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2024-25) after spending time in the NFL with the Chicago Bears (2024) and New York Jets (2024). The Hinesville, Georgia native played 25 games over three seasons at Eastern Illinois (2021-23), registering 74 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 24 passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He earned first-team All-OVC/Big South honours in 2023 after posting career highs in tackles (34) and passes defended (19).

American defensive back Chris Mills

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-07-13

HOMETOWN: Converse, TX | SCHOOL: Texas State

Mills played 48 games over four seasons at Texas State (2021-24), registering 115 total tackles, five tackles for loss, .5 quarterback sacks, one interception, 21 passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Mills began his collegiate career at Missouri where he suited up in eight games over two seasons (2019-20), registering five total tackles.

American linebacker Bo Spearman

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 225 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-02-26

HOMETOWN: Irondale, AL | SCHOOL: Austin Peay

Spearman finished his collegiate career at Austin Peay, where he played 12 games in his lone season (2024), registering 58 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks and two passes defended. He began his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he suited up in 33 games over four seasons (2020-23), registering 67 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two passes defended and three fumble recoveries.

American defensive lineman Marcel Walker-Burgess

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 255 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-01-06

HOMETOWN: Piscataway, NJ | SCHOOL: Ohio

Walker-Burgess most recently attended training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2025). The Piscataway, New Jersey native finished collegiate career at Ohio, where he saw action in 14 games in his lone season with the Bobcats (2024). Walker-Burgess also spent time at the University of Nevada where he suited up in 22 games over two seasons with the Wolf Pack (2022-23), registering 70 total tackles, five quarterback sacks and one pass defended. He began his collegiate career at Southern Connecticut State University (2021), where he played eight games in his lone season, registering 14 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks.

RETIRED:

AMER - DL - Anton Juncaj







Canadian Football League Stories from April 20, 2026

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