Football Canada and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Announce Canadian Men's National Flag Football Team Selection Camp at Princess Auto Stadium

Published on April 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







Football Canada is pleased to announce that the 2026 Men's Selection Camp for the National Flag Football Team competing at the IFAF World Championship in Germany this August will take place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Princess Auto Stadium from April 30 - May 3.

Thirty invitations have been sent to prospective Men's Team players for the Selection Camp and 20 of these invitees will progress to a June training camp in Chula Vista, CA.

Football Canada will field Men's and Women's rosters of 12 players at the World Championships in Dusseldorf, Germany from August 13 - 16.

The IFAF World Championship is the first opportunity for men's and women's flag football teams to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games where Flag Football will make its debut. The first two qualification spots for the Games will be on the line.

"We couldn't be more excited to have a professional CFL facility available to us to host this critical selection camp," said Canadian Men's Flag Football Head Coach Paul LaPolice. "These players deserve to train and showcase their capacity in a worldclass facility, and we are thankful to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Football Manitoba for working closely with us to bring this to life."

Thanks to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Football Manitoba, Football Canada will have access to the main turf field at Princess Auto Stadium as well as training and meeting spaces required for on and off field preparations.

"On behalf of the Winnipeg Football Club, we're proud to welcome the Canadian Men's Flag Football Team to Princess Auto Stadium," stated Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "Providing a first-class environment for these athletes to train and prepare is exactly the kind of opportunity we want to be part of -- flag football is growing fast, and Canada is building toward something special on the Olympic stage.

We look forward to welcoming local flag football coaches and players in Winnipeg to see Canada's national team up close as they prepare for the World Championship this summer with an Olympic berth on the line."

Local coaches and the public will be invited to experience the Men's selection camp.

Follow Football Manitoba, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Football Canada for information for more information.

The Selection Camp for the Ca nadian Women's National Flag Football Camp was successfully held last weekend in Quebec, and its next step will parallel the Men's, with a selection of players attending the June training camp in Chula Vista.

Later this year, The Canada Cup and U16 West tackle events will also be hosted in Winnipeg.

Follow Football Canada and the CFL on social channels for the announcement in May of the rosters for Team Canada.

In 2025, the CFL became a Founding Partner of the Senior Men's and Senior Women's National Flag Teams, strategically leveraging its venues, facilities, infrastructure, and relationships to support Football Canada's ongoing operation of the programs.

Beyond the field, the partnership includes league visibility at Football Canada events and promotions, while the CFL actively amplifies and supports Club, Elite, Senior, and Collegiate National Flag Championships, including assistance in the sale of associated sponsorship opportunities.







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