Blue Bombers Shuffle Roster

Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.

Added to roster:

National defensive lineman Carter Hooper (6-5, 265, South Dakota)

National linebacker Charles-Elliot Bouliane - 2026 CFL Canadian Draft selection

National receiver Joshua Jack - 2026 CFL Canadian Draft selection

National linebacker Brody Clark - 2026 CFL Canadian Draft selection

National tight end Dante Daniels - 2026 CFL Canadian Draft selection

Transferred to Retired:

American running back J.J. Taylor

American offensive lineman Ben Dooley

The club also announces title changes in the team's personnel department, with Jim Jauch moving to Assistant General Manager, and Danny McManus shifting to Senior Assistant General Manager. Both individuals play crucial roles in scouting for the organization.

McManus is in his 12th with the organization in a personnel role. He began his 17-year Canadian Football Hall of Fame playing career with the Blue Bombers as a quarterback in 1990 and after retirement worked in television with TSN before joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their scouting department. He was hired by Winnipeg on December 2, 2013.

Jauch was first hired by the organization on January 10, 2025. The son of former Blue Bombers player and head coach Ray Jauch, Jim played five years in the CFL with Calgary, Edmonton, and Hamilton before working in personnel with the San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Toronto Argonauts, and B.C. Lions.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2026

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