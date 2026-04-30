Blue Bombers Shuffle Roster
Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.
Added to roster:
National defensive lineman Carter Hooper (6-5, 265, South Dakota)
National linebacker Charles-Elliot Bouliane - 2026 CFL Canadian Draft selection
National receiver Joshua Jack - 2026 CFL Canadian Draft selection
National linebacker Brody Clark - 2026 CFL Canadian Draft selection
National tight end Dante Daniels - 2026 CFL Canadian Draft selection
Transferred to Retired:
American running back J.J. Taylor
American offensive lineman Ben Dooley
The club also announces title changes in the team's personnel department, with Jim Jauch moving to Assistant General Manager, and Danny McManus shifting to Senior Assistant General Manager. Both individuals play crucial roles in scouting for the organization.
McManus is in his 12th with the organization in a personnel role. He began his 17-year Canadian Football Hall of Fame playing career with the Blue Bombers as a quarterback in 1990 and after retirement worked in television with TSN before joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their scouting department. He was hired by Winnipeg on December 2, 2013.
Jauch was first hired by the organization on January 10, 2025. The son of former Blue Bombers player and head coach Ray Jauch, Jim played five years in the CFL with Calgary, Edmonton, and Hamilton before working in personnel with the San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Toronto Argonauts, and B.C. Lions.
Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2026
- Blue Bombers Shuffle Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- National Offensive Lineman Peter Godber Announces Retirement - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Sign Former Los Angeles Chargers Receiver Jaylen Johnson - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Calgary Stampeders Announce Walker's Retirement - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Sign 2025 Draft Pick Maximilian Mang - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Add Three - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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