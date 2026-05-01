Argonauts Announce Signings

Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American DB Keenan Isaac, American DL Jason Compoh, American LB Jordan Pollard, Canadian OL Keegan O'Neil, and Canadian LS Christopher Liberta.

The team also announced that 2026 CFL draftees WR Nolan Ulm, RB Isaiah Smith, and OL Frank Vreugdenhil have signed.

Isaac (6'2"/190lbs) most recently spent time with the Houston Gamblers of the United Football League earlier this year. The Alabama native played seven games over two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2023-2024) after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023. The defensive back also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Roughnecks (UFL), and Cleveland Browns in 2025. The 26-year-old attended Alabama State (2018-2022) and tallied 111 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, 24 pass deflections, and one forced fumble in 34 games played.

Compoh (6'1"/240lbs) spent five years at Merrimack College (2021-2025), where he totaled 77 tackles, 16 for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles in 38 games for the Warriors. Compoh hails from Nashua, New Hampshire.

Pollard (6'1"/210lbs) spent four seasons at San Jose State (2022-2025), where he tallied 353 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 49 games. The Los Angeles native was named First Team All-Conference in 2024 and 2025.

O'Neil (6'4"/315lbs) was a First Team OUA All-Star in 2025 and Second Team All-Star in 2023 for the Western Mustangs. The Belle River, ON native, was the top bench presser at the 2026 CFL Combine, putting up 30 reps of 225lbs.

Liberta (6'1"/216lbs) played long snapper at the University of Concordia. The Quebec native hails from Laval and participated in the 2026 CFL Combine.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2026

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