Calgary Stampeders Announce Walker's Retirement

Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have been informed by American quarterback P.J. Walker that he has decided to step away from football after nine years of playing professionally. In addition, National linebacker Nicky Farinaccio has been released, and American defensive backs Brady Breeze and Lance Robinson have retired.

Walker was signed in October 2024 and remained on the team's practice roster until the end of the season. He served as the Stamps' backup quarterback in 2025, suiting up for 13 games and starting the Stamps' Week 9 game in Ottawa.

Walker signed with the National Football League's Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and then joined the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL, playing and starting five games for them in 2019. He also spent time with the NFL's Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks from 2020-24. Walker was active for 21 games in the NFL and made nine starts across his stints with the Panthers and Browns.

The Elizabeth, N.J., native played collegiately at Temple and finished his Owls career as the school's all-time leader in completions, passing yards and touchdown passes.

Farinaccio, a 2025 fourth-round draft pick, made three defensive tackles and two special-teams stops in three games last season.

Breeze joined the Stamps mid-way through last season and played four games including one in which he started. He had five defensive tackles, two takedowns on special teams, one punt block and one punt deflection.

Robinson made starts in both of his 2025 appearances and recorded one defensive tackle.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2026

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