Blue Bombers Add Three

Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB., April 30, 2026 - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.

Added to roster:

American running back Stevie Rocker (6-0, 214, Montana)

National receiver Thomas Desrosiers (6-2, 200, Sherbrooke)

National kicker (2026 CFL Canadian Draft selection) Brady Lidster







Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2026

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