Blue Bombers Add Three
CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Blue Bombers Add Three

Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB., April 30, 2026 - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.

Added to roster:

American running back Stevie Rocker (6-0, 214, Montana)

National receiver Thomas Desrosiers (6-2, 200, Sherbrooke)

National kicker (2026 CFL Canadian Draft selection) Brady Lidster

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Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2026


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