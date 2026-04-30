Blue Bombers Add Three
Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB., April 30, 2026 - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.
Added to roster:
American running back Stevie Rocker (6-0, 214, Montana)
National receiver Thomas Desrosiers (6-2, 200, Sherbrooke)
National kicker (2026 CFL Canadian Draft selection) Brady Lidster
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