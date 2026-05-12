Blue Bombers Launch Honour Tickets Program to Recognize Manitoba's Frontline Heroes

Published on May 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are proud to announce the launch of Blue Bombers Honour Tickets presented by TDS Law, a community-driven initiative designed to provide Manitoba's first responders, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, and frontline workers with access to home games at Princess Auto Stadium.

Through the generosity of local businesses and Season Ticket Members (STMs), the program ensures that the heroes who serve our community can enjoy the excitement of Blue Bombers football alongside their families, free of charge or at a significant discount.

"Across Manitoba, thousands of people quietly serve our communities every day under immense pressure," said Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "Blue Bombers Honour Tickets is our way of saying thank you, inviting them to trade a night on the frontlines for a night in the stands with the CFL's loudest fans."

"The program is made possible through a strategic partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada, an organization dedicated to supporting Canada's veterans, first responders, and their families, along with presenting partner TDS Law and supporting partners Manitoba Blue Cross and Gardewine."

"We are honoured to partner with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in recognizing the First Responders, healthcare workers, and Canadian Armed Forces members who serve our communities and country every day. The ticket donations will provide a great experience at the games while reinforcing the city's support and gratitude for the service and sacrifice of those who keep us safe." - Scott Maxwell, CEO, Wounded Warriors Canada

How the Program Works:

Season Ticket Member Donations: Fans who cannot attend a game can donate their tickets through their My Blue Bombers account. These tickets are redistributed to verified frontline workers. Donors will receive a charitable tax receipt provided by Wounded Warriors Canada.

Corporate Honour Ticket Bank: Manitoba businesses can purchase blocks of tickets specifically for this program. Interested organizations are encouraged to contact the Blue Bombers Corporate Partnerships team.

Hero of the Game: Every home game, five "Heroes of the Game" will be recognized on the field. Fans can nominate frontline heroes at bluebombers.com/honours.

Eligible frontline professionals can register online starting today to receive notification of available ticket offers throughout the 2026 season. Visit- https://www.bluebombers.com/honours/







Canadian Football League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.