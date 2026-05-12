Blue Bombers Sign First-Round Draft Pick Nuer Gatkuoth

Published on May 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce today the signing of Canadian defensive end Nuer Gatkuoth.

Gatkuoth (6-4, 227, Wake Forest University; born: May 3, 2002, in Edmonton, Alta) was the Blue Bombers first selection, fourth overall, in last month's CFL Canadian Draft.

Gatkuoth split his collegiate career between Wake Forest (2025) and Colorado State (2022-24) and with the Demon Deacons last season registered 39 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games.

He was also credited with 21 quarterback hurries while being named a finalist for the 2025 Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in NCAA football.

He played in 17 games over his two years with the Rams with 68 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Gatkuoth recently attended rookie minicamp with the Denver Broncos before signing with the Blue Bombers.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 12, 2026

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