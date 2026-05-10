Blue Bombers' Transactions Lighten Roster

Published on May 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.

Released from roster:

American defensive lineman Warren Peeples

American linebacker Mike Smith Jr

American defensive back Cameron McCutcheon

American defensive back Khris Bogle

American running back OJ Arnold

American offensive lineman Zovon Lindsay

American linebacker Johnny Hodges

Transferred to suspended:

American defensive back Matt Jackson

American defensive back Javaris Davis

Transferred to retired list:

National receiver Ben Britton







Canadian Football League Stories from May 10, 2026

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