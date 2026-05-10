Blue Bombers' Transactions Lighten Roster
Published on May 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.
Released from roster:
American defensive lineman Warren Peeples
American linebacker Mike Smith Jr
American defensive back Cameron McCutcheon
American defensive back Khris Bogle
American running back OJ Arnold
American offensive lineman Zovon Lindsay
American linebacker Johnny Hodges
Transferred to suspended:
American defensive back Matt Jackson
American defensive back Javaris Davis
Transferred to retired list:
National receiver Ben Britton
Canadian Football League Stories from May 10, 2026
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- Blue Bombers' Transactions Lighten Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Tiger-Cats Unveil Transactions May 10 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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