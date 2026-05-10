Roughriders Announce Transactions - May 10

Published on May 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made the following roster moves:

RELEASED:

American defensive lineman Sundiata Anderson

American running back Peny Boone

American receiver Collin Brunstein

American defensive back D'Angelo Mandell

American defensive back Austin McKinney

American defensive lineman Kevin Orange Jr.

American defensive lineman Nathan Pickering

American offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley

MOVED TO RETIRED LIST

American kicker Alex Hale

American offensive lineman Justin Osborne

American defensive lineman Aaron Patrick

American receiver Freddie Swain

MOVED TO SIX GAME INJURED

National linebacker Ryder Varga







Canadian Football League Stories from May 10, 2026

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