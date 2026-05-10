Roughriders Announce Transactions - May 10
Published on May 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made the following roster moves:
RELEASED:
American defensive lineman Sundiata Anderson
American running back Peny Boone
American receiver Collin Brunstein
American defensive back D'Angelo Mandell
American defensive back Austin McKinney
American defensive lineman Kevin Orange Jr.
American defensive lineman Nathan Pickering
American offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley
MOVED TO RETIRED LIST
American kicker Alex Hale
American offensive lineman Justin Osborne
American defensive lineman Aaron Patrick
American receiver Freddie Swain
MOVED TO SIX GAME INJURED
National linebacker Ryder Varga
Canadian Football League Stories from May 10, 2026
- Roughriders Announce Transactions - May 10 - Saskatchewan Roughriders
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- Tiger-Cats Unveil Transactions May 10 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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