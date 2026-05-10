Long Read: Rourke Looks to Ascend to Even Greater Heights

Published on May 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) When he hit the field last week for the mini-camp portion of the annual Kamloops grind, it marked his fourth CFL version of pro football training camp.

Expectations are always sky-high this time of year. And for Nathan Rourke, one of his best traits has been the ability to manage those expectations and take the entire process in on a day-by-day basis.

Another admirable trait he possesses is the fact that he's a team guy first. So no, we didn't spend any time in our pre-2026 training camp sit-down with Rourke discussing his rapid ascent up the BC Lions record books.

For instance, he's only five completions away from 800. Should he throw for exactly 5,362 yards in 2026, he would become the fourth-highest passer in team history, leapfrogging Joe Paopao, Jonathon Jennings, Dave Dickenson and Joe Kapp.

A similar output next year would put him in the top three, trailing only Damon Allen and Roy Dewalt.

Not bad at all, considering he only has two full seasons of starts to his name and a record of 23-13 in those games.

Coming off his best season yet, one that saw him take home both George Reed Most Outstanding Player and CFL Most Outstanding Canadian as well as leading an offence that set a pro football record of 8.04 yards per play, the Victoria native admits there is still room for improvement.

"A ton of things, I think. We've kind of scratched the surface on what we can do as an offence. (There's) a lot of things that we can improve on, a lot of things that we can expand on.

The things Buck's done over the course of this offence in the last couple of years, when he was building it in Winnipeg, there are things that we haven't dived into yet. So, I'm really excited to explore those a little bit in camp," said Rourke.

Wins are the most important stat on his record. Always the perfectionist, number 12 has devoted plenty of his offseason workouts with his teammates to what he needs to do to be even more flawless in 2026 and beyond.

"Personally, I know that I can do better in terms of taking care of the football and limiting the number of turnovers that I have," added the former Ohio Bobcat.

"I was in the double digits last year (16 interceptions). That's unacceptable. I want to be under double digits for sure, just be able to stay on the field as an offence and not give our defence short fields. I think that's always a key. As I said, those guys are just going to be playing faster in year two in this offence, and I'm excited to see where that takes us." The Winning Standard Rourke and the Lions have had a long winter to stew over how the 2025 Grey Cup dream came to a crashing halt on a frigid field in Regina. It's a lesson that has been learned the hard way on multiple occasions: as well as you think you played, you have to finish.

In the aftermath of the Western Final defeat at the hands of the eventual Grey Cup champions, it's been evident how quickly the franchise's standard and expectations have evolved since Rourke's first stint in 2021 and 2022, and the following year, when Vernon Adams Jr. was leading the offence.

In those previous Western Final experiences, the group was perhaps a bit wide-eyed and maybe already felt a sense of accomplishment in reaching that point. Last November and going into this season and beyond, the standard will be nothing less than winning. Rourke is one of the leaders who will continue to preach it.

"We're a super hungry group; we want to continue to build on where we ended last year. And obviously, we have a bittersweet taste in our mouth, so the motivation is there," the quarterback adds.

"Last year, we were learning a new offence, but then the coaches were learning about us and what our strengths are. So, I think that even bled into the season, a little bit of us trying to figure each other out. And I think guys are just going to be playing a lot faster. Hopefully, we're able to get to that, we'll graduate from 100-level classes and get into 200- level this year. And we're excited to really dive into that."







Canadian Football League Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.