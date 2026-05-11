Training Camp Report: Opportunity Knocks with Open Spots on Day One

Published on May 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - The sun came out in Canada's Tournament Capital just as the first team period in Sunday morning's opening practice got underway. And like the Kamloops weather in May- often beautiful, sometimes sketchy-a typical CFL season provides its fair share of twists and turns.

And stop us if you've heard this before: one area that is vital to success will be the offensive line in front of reigning Most Outstanding Player and Outstanding Canadian Nathan Rourke.

With the departure of longtime anchor Jarell Broxton at left tackle, it appears third-year man Kory Woodruff will be given the first chance to protect Rourke's blindside.

After getting his feet wet with five starts in his rookie campaign of 2024, Woodruff started every game in last season, 16 at left guard and two at the tackle spot when Broxton was injured.

"It's not really an adjustment, if I'm being honest," Woodruff says.

"I feel like I could play any position on the offensive line. So, I came in this year a little bit slimmer, a little bit faster; whatever the team needs me to do, I'll get it done."

Occupying Woodruff's old position on Sunday was Brandon Yates, a new addition last season who made one start at left guard in a statement regular season win against Calgary on October 4. It was that night when the Lions ran for over 100 yards and totalled 498 yards of total offence in a victory that springboarded a late charge to second place in the West Division.

An improved offensive line was the catalyst for Rourke and the offence to set a pro football record of 8.04 yards per play last season. This proud bunch knows the standard hasn't changed.

"The main things are physicality and running to the ball," Woodruff adds.

"Making our identity our identity. Once we do that, we've seen the product of it last year."

With right guard Chris Schleuger and right tackle Dejon Allen practising on the other side next to centre Michael Couture, going with four Americans up front opened the door for Westshore Rebels product Keiran Poissant to work with the starters. The Lions also have a spot open at wide receiver following the loss of Ayden Eberhardt in free agency.

We never jump to conclusions on day one of 20, but the great thing about football is it that it lets hungry hopefuls take advantage of open spots.

Practice Points: Sunday, May 10:

Plays of the day first came in the 'skelly' session when WILL linebacker Jeremy Lewis intercepted Rourke. Soon after, Stanley Berryhill III made a spectacular grab between two defenders over the middle on a great Rourke ball.

Justin McInnis made the longest play in the later team session, scoring on a long catch and run of 70-plus yards from Rourke.

The secondary shuffle will be one to watch throughout camp. C.J. Coldon, a recent addition following his release from Ottawa, was at cornerback with the ones.

After taking part in walkthrough, Garry Peters was absent from team reps with newcomer Lorando Johnson in his spot at the other corner. Johnson was a standout with the Baylor Bears from 2021-24, making his first start in the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss to end his first campaign.

On the transaction wire: defensive lineman Bradlee Anae was placed on the suspended list after not reporting to Kamloops when the veterans rolled in on Saturday.

Defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu and recently-signed offensive lineman Joshua Coker were placed on the six-game injured list, as both players continue to recover from knee injuries suffered last season. Coker was working on the bike, while Beaulieu continues to rehab at home.

Following Monday's practice, the brass will work toward cutting the roster down to 75 players plus non-counters.

Regular training camp reports will also be posted to the BC Lions' YouTube Channel.

Quotable:

"I've been here for 12 years, so there's something I'm chasing. I ain't leaving until I get it. It's spirit that I'm passing on to those guys. Call me old, call me what you want, but I'm here to play. (I've) got that moxie about me and I'm ready to ride."

- Veteran T.J. Lee on his mindset going into 2026. Lee is back in Kamloops after a one-year absence following his late addition back to the squad in September.

The Lions are back at Hillside Stadium on Monday at the same time for practice: 9:45 am-12:15 pm. All practices are open to the public.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.