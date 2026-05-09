Lions Pare Roster

Published on May 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - The BC Lions announced the following transactions on Saturday.

Released from roster:

American offensive lineman Josh Castro

American defensive back Jamorri Colson

American linebacker Corey Flagg Jr.

American defensive back Joe Foucha

American wide receiver Jared Gipson

National offensive lineman Kaiden Kertnopf

National offensive lineman Connor Klassen

American defensive back Tyrell Raby

American defensive lineman Ezekiel Vandenburgh

American defensive lineman D.J. Walden.

BC Lions Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort and City of Kamloops continues with the first full practice on Sunday at 9:45 am-12:15 pm at Hillside Stadium. All practices are open to the public.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 9, 2026

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