Blue Bombers Add Three, Release One
Published on May 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.
Added to roster:
American defensive end David Reese (6-2, 250, Syracuse)
American defensive end Eric Black (6-4, 247, Stony Brook)
American defensive end Antoineo Harris (6-3, 255, UConn)
Released:
American linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle
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