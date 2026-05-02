Blue Bombers Add Three, Release One
CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Blue Bombers Add Three, Release One

Published on May 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.

Added to roster:

American defensive end David Reese (6-2, 250, Syracuse)

American defensive end Eric Black (6-4, 247, Stony Brook)

American defensive end Antoineo Harris (6-3, 255, UConn)

Released:

American linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle

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Canadian Football League Stories from May 2, 2026


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