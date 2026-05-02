Blue Bombers Add Three, Release One

Published on May 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.

Added to roster:

American defensive end David Reese (6-2, 250, Syracuse)

American defensive end Eric Black (6-4, 247, Stony Brook)

American defensive end Antoineo Harris (6-3, 255, UConn)

Released:

American linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle







Canadian Football League Stories from May 2, 2026

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