Five Rookies Added to Roster
Published on May 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed five players, including four Americans and one undrafted National.
Here is information on the newcomers who will take to the field when rookie camp opens on Wednesday at McMahon Stadium:
Deon Buford
Offensive lineman
College: Cincinnati
Height: 6.04
Weight: 323
Born: Apr. 24, 2001
Birthplace: Detroit, MI
American
Buford made 32 starts in 36 appearances during his three seasons (2023-25) at Cincinnati. He was part of a Bearcats offensive line in 2025 that finished No. 2 in the country with only eight sacks allowed. Buford also helped pave the way for running back Corey Kiner to reach 1,000 rushing yards in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In 2023, Cincinnati complied 200 rushing yards as a team on nine occasions. Buford redshirted at Kentucky in 2020 before playing for the Wildcats from 2021-22 and playing in 15 games with two starts.
Rylan Davison
Receiver
College: Mercyhurst
Height: 5.10
Weight: 202
Born: Jan. 30, 2002
Birthplace: Erie, PA
American
Davison played his entire college career at Mercyhurst. During his five seasons from 2021-25, Davison played 39 games and registered 134 receptions for 1,604 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also completed both of his pass attempts for 36 yards and added a rushing score. On special teams, Davison returned 16 kicks for 268 yards as a member of the Lakers.
Cameron Dye
Offensive lineman
College: Southern Illinois
Height: 6.02
Weight: 303
Born: Dec. 10, 2002
Birthplace: Greenwood, SC
American
Dye spent three seasons (2021-23) at Georgia State and appeared in one game during his final season with the Panthers. He then transferred to Southern Illinois and played at both left tackle and right tackle during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. During his time with the Salukis, Dye played 24 games and started on 20 occasions. At the conclusion of his final year, he was named an all-Missouri Valley Conference honourable mention.
Ike Larsen
Defensive back
College: Utah State
Height: 5.10
Weight: 198
Born: Feb. 5, 2003
Birthplace: Gainesville, GA
American
Larsen spent all five seasons (201-25) at Utah State where he appeared in 45 games and made 36 starts. With the Aggies, he accumulated 272 tackles including 12 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns, 22 passes defended, two sacks, one forced fumble and a school-record five blocked kicks. He was named second-team all-Mountain West Conference in 2022, first-team in 2023 and an honourable mention for the 2025 season.
Olivier Ruest
Linebacker
College: Laval
Height: 5.11
Weight: 216
Born: Oct. 11, 2001
Birthplace: Quebec City, QC
National
Ruest spent his final two seasons (2024-25) at Laval and played primarily on special teams, winning the 2024 Vanier Cup with the Rouge et Or. Prior to Laval, Ruest played 14 games over two seasons (2022-23) at Western. As a member of the Mustangs, he made 23 defensive tackles with one interception and one pass defended.
In a separate transaction, National defensive lineman Anthony Federico has retired. During his Stampeders tenure from 2024-25, he made two defensive tackles and three special-teams stops over 11 games.
Canadian Football League Stories from May 2, 2026
- Five Rookies Added to Roster - Calgary Stampeders
- Blue Bombers Add Three, Release One - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Stamps 2026 CFL Canadian Draft Class Now Under Contract - Calgary Stampeders
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