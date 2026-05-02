Five Rookies Added to Roster

Published on May 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed five players, including four Americans and one undrafted National.

Here is information on the newcomers who will take to the field when rookie camp opens on Wednesday at McMahon Stadium:

Deon Buford

Offensive lineman

College: Cincinnati

Height: 6.04

Weight: 323

Born: Apr. 24, 2001

Birthplace: Detroit, MI

American

Buford made 32 starts in 36 appearances during his three seasons (2023-25) at Cincinnati. He was part of a Bearcats offensive line in 2025 that finished No. 2 in the country with only eight sacks allowed. Buford also helped pave the way for running back Corey Kiner to reach 1,000 rushing yards in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In 2023, Cincinnati complied 200 rushing yards as a team on nine occasions. Buford redshirted at Kentucky in 2020 before playing for the Wildcats from 2021-22 and playing in 15 games with two starts.

Rylan Davison

Receiver

College: Mercyhurst

Height: 5.10

Weight: 202

Born: Jan. 30, 2002

Birthplace: Erie, PA

American

Davison played his entire college career at Mercyhurst. During his five seasons from 2021-25, Davison played 39 games and registered 134 receptions for 1,604 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also completed both of his pass attempts for 36 yards and added a rushing score. On special teams, Davison returned 16 kicks for 268 yards as a member of the Lakers.

Cameron Dye

Offensive lineman

College: Southern Illinois

Height: 6.02

Weight: 303

Born: Dec. 10, 2002

Birthplace: Greenwood, SC

American

Dye spent three seasons (2021-23) at Georgia State and appeared in one game during his final season with the Panthers. He then transferred to Southern Illinois and played at both left tackle and right tackle during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. During his time with the Salukis, Dye played 24 games and started on 20 occasions. At the conclusion of his final year, he was named an all-Missouri Valley Conference honourable mention.

Ike Larsen

Defensive back

College: Utah State

Height: 5.10

Weight: 198

Born: Feb. 5, 2003

Birthplace: Gainesville, GA

American

Larsen spent all five seasons (201-25) at Utah State where he appeared in 45 games and made 36 starts. With the Aggies, he accumulated 272 tackles including 12 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns, 22 passes defended, two sacks, one forced fumble and a school-record five blocked kicks. He was named second-team all-Mountain West Conference in 2022, first-team in 2023 and an honourable mention for the 2025 season.

Olivier Ruest

Linebacker

College: Laval

Height: 5.11

Weight: 216

Born: Oct. 11, 2001

Birthplace: Quebec City, QC

National

Ruest spent his final two seasons (2024-25) at Laval and played primarily on special teams, winning the 2024 Vanier Cup with the Rouge et Or. Prior to Laval, Ruest played 14 games over two seasons (2022-23) at Western. As a member of the Mustangs, he made 23 defensive tackles with one interception and one pass defended.

In a separate transaction, National defensive lineman Anthony Federico has retired. During his Stampeders tenure from 2024-25, he made two defensive tackles and three special-teams stops over 11 games.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 2, 2026

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