Stamps 2026 CFL Canadian Draft Class Now Under Contract

Published on May 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have agreed to terms with all seven of the team's 2026 CFL Canadian Draft picks.

Eric Racoe

#41

Linebacker

College: Angelo State

Height: 6.01

Weight: 210

Born: Oct. 14, 2000

Birthplace: Veghel, NL

National

Rascoe played five seasons (2020-24) at Angelo State after redshirting in 2019. Across 48 games, he racked up 225 tackles including 20 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 18 passes defended, five interceptions include two returned for touchdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery with the Rams.

After completing his college career, he played five games in 2025 for the San Antonio Gunslingers of the Indoor Football League. Rascoe recorded 39 tackles including one tackle for a loss, one sack and two pass knockdowns.

Jesulayomi Ojutalayo

#82

Receiver

College: Wilfrid Laurier

Height: 6.02

Weight: 217

Born: July 2, 2003

Birthplace: Shelburne, ON

National

Ojutalayo has played three seasons (2023-25) at Wilfrid Laurier. Across 21 games with the Golden Hawks, he has 44 receptions for 705 yards and six touchdowns, with his longest catch going for 81 yards. Ojutalayo also has three carries for 32 yards. He was a 2024 Yates Cup and Uteck Bowl champion and was named a 2025 Ontario University Athletics first-team all-star.

Tristan Marois

#72

Third round (27th overall)

Defensive lineman

College: Colorado

Height: 6.02

Weight: 249

Born: Apr. 12, 2002

Birthplace: Saint-Bruno, QC

National

Marois played two seasons (2021-22) at Robert Morris, playing 13 games. He tallied 26 tackles including six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one safety for the Colonials. Marois sat out the 2023 campaign after transferring to Colorado. He played from 2023-25 for the Buffaloes and was primarily used on special teams but saw action on defence in seven games and made three tackles.

Matt Sibley

#24

Receiver

College: Calgary

Height: 5.10

Weight: 189

Born: June 5, 2003

Birthplace: Calgary, AB

National

Sibley has spent four seasons (2022-25) with the University of Calgary Dinos, appearing in 28 games. He's recorded 105 catches for 1,302 yards and seven touchdowns. On special teams, Sibley has 100 punt returns for 808 yards and 27 kick returns for 585 yards.

Mitchel Schechinger

#55

Offensive lineman

College: Guelph

Height: 6.02

Weight: 301

Born: Aug. 8, 2003

Birthplace: Sarnia, ON

National

Schechinger has spent four seasons (2022-25) at Guelph and is a two-time Ontario University Athletics all-star. He was a U Sports second-team all-Canadian in 2024 and a 2025 invitee to the East-West Bowl. Schechinger won back-to-back U Sports bronze medals as a member of the Gryphons' wrestling team.

Steven Kpehe

#75

Defensive lineman

College: Queen's

Height: 6.01

Weight: 245

Born: Aug. 1, 2002

Birthplace: London, ON

National

Kpehe has spent four seasons (2022-25) at Queen's, registering 38 tackles including four tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble in 35 career games for the Golden Gaels.

Jack Warrack

#56

Offensive lineman

College: Saskatchewan

Height: 6.05

Weight: 292

Born: Feb. 25, 2004

Birthplace: Strathmore, AB

National

Warrack, a native of Strathmore, was named the Canada West rookie of the year in 2022 when he started all 12 games at right tackle for the Huskies. He then moved to left tackle where he didn't miss a start for the next three seasons. Warrack was named a 2024 Canada West all-star.

The Stamps have also signed Global kicker Jude McAtamney, team's first-round pick (sixth overall) from the 2026 CFL Global Draft:

Jude McAtamney

#22

Kicker

College: Rutgers

Height: 6.01

Weight: 208

Born: May 9, 2000

Birthplace: Magherafelt, NI

Global

McAtamney spent his 2021 season at Div. II Chowan University in North Carolina and played nine games, making six of 10 field goal tries and converting all 47 extra-point attempts for the Hawks. He then transferred to Rutgers for two seasons (2022-23) and played 25 games. McAtamney was successful of 12 of 19 field goal attempts, had a 95.8 per cent success rate on his extra points and delivered 106 kickoffs for a 60.5-yard average with the Scarlet Knights.

He went on to play five games for the National Football League's New York Giants across the 2024-25 campaigns. McAtamney went three-for-three on field goals and 10 of 13 on extra points for the Giants and executed 10 kickoffs for an average of 63.8 yards.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 2, 2026

Stamps 2026 CFL Canadian Draft Class Now Under Contract - Calgary Stampeders

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